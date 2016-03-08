Allegri slams Juve trio and defends Ronaldo after Atletico defeat
23 February at 12:25Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has slammed three of his Juve players and has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the bianconeri's defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Ahead of Juve's game against Bologna, Allegri was talking to the press and he said: "Pjanic is half dead, yesterday was in the hands of Christ (laughs) we hope the Lord has sent it back a little better. We'll play Perin, but I still have to see everything.
"I have to figure out if Chiellini can rest or not, but the other night the expenditure was not physical."
On Ronaldo, he said: " I have to evaluate. His role in the locker room is that of the best player in the world who transmits serenity, in Madrid he made one of his best performances for the team."
He also talked about his future. He said: "So far I've had a lot of fun at Juventus, when I will not play any more then I'll just stop. work and prepare to the best, then rightly when you lose the fans and the newspapers are free to criticize, that's the time to shut up.
"These expectations are higher than the other years, so there's more frustration but there's no need to be In football what happens can only be known at the end of the game."
Go to comments