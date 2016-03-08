Allegri storms out of the San Siro: 'I'm not talking to anyone anymore' - video

28 April at 13:05
Juventus drew 1-1 against Inter yesterday and there was a lot of controversy after the match but the reason for this was not the performance of either side or the performance of the referee but Massimiliano Allegri's argument with Sky Sport expert Daniele Adani in the post-match interview.

The Juventus coach was evidently furious and after leaving the interview, he also showed his anger in the mixed zone with an outburst that went viral on the web. "Enough, I'm not talking to anyone anymore. Remember that," he said.
 

