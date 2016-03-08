Allegri taunts Real Madrid and admits Dybala is frustrated by new role

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to media ahead of the Coppa Italia clash against Atalanta: “Pjanic and Khedira will recover. Maybe Mandzukic too but I need to see after the training. Cuaddrado and Barzagli are out, same for Bonucci whose injury is not as serious as we thought”.



CACERES – “If there will be no problems, he will be eligible to play tomorrow. Rugani is doing well, if someone is injured someone will play instead. We don’t need another defender, we can’t have 100 players in the team”.



LINE-UP – “Chiellini and Rugani will play at the back, Cancelo on the right and on the left one between Alex Sandro and Spinazzola. I don’t know what we’ll do in midfield and in attack”.



RONALDO – “We’ll see when he will rest. I will speak with him today. He is doing well. Physically he is ok, the tests are fine. For the quantity, he is doing like in Madrid but he has more intensity. Last year in Madrid he begun to play in December, Real were already 20 points behind Barcelona. Let’s say they had longer holidays”.



CHAMPIONS – “People keep talking about Madrid but we are not the favourite club to win the Champions League. It’s nor written anywhere. We will need luck too. We can make no mistakes, it’s not like in Serie A where you can miss one game out of 38. This can’t happen in Champions League and tomorrow”.



DYBALA – “I spoke with him three days ago. He had his chances on Sunday, he needs to adapt to this position which is not too different from his old one. If he reads and hears that he plays closer to midfield he losses some self-confidence. He still has his goal chances”.



