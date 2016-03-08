Allegri tells close friends he is leaving Juventus

09 May at 15:50
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed to his close friends yesterday evening that he will be leaving the club. This comes amid reports that the Juve boss is close to an exit; with the Bianconeri shortlisting the likes of Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri as his potential replacements. 

It appears as though Allegri's time in Turin is coming to an end and a new adventure awaits the experienced Italian coach at his next club.

