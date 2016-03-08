Allegri: 'The team played great; this is how I expected the first leg to go'
12 March at 23:40Massimiliano Allegri will be thankful for Cristiano Ronaldo this evening as the experienced forward fired in a hat-trick to give Juventus a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid and, more importantly, overturn a 2-0 deficit to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juve boss Allegri said the following:
"Was there so much criticism about Allegri? There was so much criticism about the guys but they played a great game. It was what I had in mind in the first leg, then it started in a different way, we did not use our press very much and we were not very aggressive. It was a lot; we had been waiting for this game and the risk was to play a neurotic, hysterical match."
Allegri found himself subject to rumours of a sacking but the manager himself cleared things up; saying in an interview that he will be discussing the possibility of renewal or departure with Juve president Andrea Agnelli in the upcoming summer.
