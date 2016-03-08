Allegri to rest Dybala for Man United
17 October at 15:45Paulo Dybala is soon going to undergo medical tests to know how serious his knee injury is and how many days or weeks he will have to remain out of action.
Dybala picked up his knee injury during yesterday’s friendly between Argentina and Brazil and the Old Lady’s medical staff is waiting for him in Turin to undergo medical tests.
According to Ilbianconero.com, however, Dybala is set to skip the upcoming home match against Genoa, regardless of the results of Dybala’s exams.
Allegri, in fact, fears that even if the medical tests won’t highlight any serious problem, the player could still suffer a relapse if he plays against the Grifone at the weekend.
For this reason, Dybala is expected to rest against Genoa but Allegri and Juventus hope he will be fit to face Manchester United at the Old Trafford next Tuesday.
Douglas Costa will be eligible to play against Genoa on Saturday and Allegri has still plenty of attacking options despite Dybala’s possible absence against the Rosso-Blu.
The 24-year-old has four goals in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.
