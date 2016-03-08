Allegri 'unsure' about Dybala starting role
24 August at 13:45Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on Friday, ahead of Juventus' Serie A tie against Lazio. The Italian manager admitted that Paulo Dybala may not start against the Biancocelesti. "I will decide today", Allegri admitted.
"Against Chievo we dominated the game, we had 26 shots but we won the game in the 93rd minute. I was happy about it because if we had won 3-0 everybody would think Juve will dominate the league and it's not like this. You have to run and work hard in order to win every game. I'd be happy to draw against Chievo to show everybody that wins can't be taken for granted."
Allegri did also talk about Ronaldo's favourite position as well as his arrival in Turin.
Speaking about Blaise Matuidi, Allegri said: "He is a vital player for us. He was a bit underrated last season but he showed his importance immediately. I think he is a player that runs also when he is on holiday. Bernardeschi? He can play everywhere. I rely a lot on him because he has been improving in technical and mental terms. He is a very ambitious footballer and this will help him to have a great career."
