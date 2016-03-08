"He must remain focused on Juventus. He is a player that has great potential, which he has shown at Atalanta and also in this game (his second Juve game).

"Maybe he committed a few mistakes, but in those moments he displayed an impressive personality and tranquillity to continue working hard. This is a good sign for a player that has only played two games with the club," Allegri concluded.

However, multiple outlets continue to report on the ever so likely departure of the defender, who is expected to be included in the Bonucci transfer, should all things proceed as planned.