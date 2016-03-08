Allegri urges Chelsea and Milan target to 'remain focused on Juve'
29 July at 18:40Juventus defender Mattia Caldara has been the subject of plenty of rumours this summer, with Chelsea and AC Milan lining up to acquire his services. However, Juventus manager Max Allegri has urged his player to remain focused on the club.
"He must remain focused on Juventus. He is a player that has great potential, which he has shown at Atalanta and also in this game (his second Juve game).
"Maybe he committed a few mistakes, but in those moments he displayed an impressive personality and tranquillity to continue working hard. This is a good sign for a player that has only played two games with the club," Allegri concluded.
However, multiple outlets continue to report on the ever so likely departure of the defender, who is expected to be included in the Bonucci transfer, should all things proceed as planned.
Go to comments