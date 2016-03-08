Allegri wanted Juve legend Claudio Marchisio at AC Milan
18 August at 17:40The legend of Juventus, Claudio Marchisio went on to announce his decision to leave the club.
The Italian professional footballer's decision to leave his boyhood club just before the new season started as a surprise because Claudio Marchisio did not go to the future.
In 2010, Claudio Marchisio had not renewed with Juventus and Max Allegri, who was then manager at AC Milan.
"Marchisio in 2010 was not renewing with Juventus and I would like to know that he would not be able to get him to Milan, so he had enormous respect for him," said the journalist of Sky Sports, Paolo Condò.
Go to comments