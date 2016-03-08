Allegri: 'We will do everything to go past Atletico Madrid'
23 February at 12:45Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri has said that the side will do anything possible to go past Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
The bianconeri have a mountain to climb in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League, as they are 2-0 down to the Los Rojiblancos when they endured the loss at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg.
Ahead of Juve's game against Bologna, Allegri was talking to the press and he talked about how the side is preparing for the game against the Spanish side.
He said: "Now we have 20 days to prepare for this challenge, which is the challenge, with great enthusiasm, adrenaline at its best and it will surely be a great evening."
"I do not know if we will pass or if we do not pass, we must do everything to make it happen. To get there in the best conditions we have to face the championship well It's a good shock to live this situation, it was not easy before and it will not be easy now.
"Atletico Madrid is an important team, in nine years he won 3 Europa League, 1 Liga and it came 2 times in the Champions League final, but if we played again on Wednesday we would certainly be eliminated, it takes the time to prepare, it's like the bottle is empty and every day you have to put some water at a time. "
