Allegri: 'We will help Ronaldo become the highest scorer this season'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that the side will do its best to make Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Serie A's highest scorer this season.



Ronaldo's late strike against Torino yesterday was his 21st of the league season and he is currently two goals behind Fabio Quagliarella, who has scored 23 goals this season.



After the 1-1 draw against Torino, Allegri told Rai Sport: Cristiano Ronaldo? He still has three games to win the top scorer award. We will have to be good to put him in a position to score. For now we have made two draws, so we have not disappointed anyone."