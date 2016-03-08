Ronaldo seeks Juventus exit after Champions League Fiasco

Juventus’ Champions League dream is over for another year, after last night’s defeat to Ajax yet head coach Allegri has committed to giving it another go.



'We will try again', Massimiliano Allegri immediately announced, seemingly expressing he has no desire to resign after his side’s failure.



The future, however, is not so clear for one Juventus player. Corriere della Sera casts a shadow over whether star man Ronaldo will indeed ‘try again’ with his coach.



The paper reports that Ronaldo, the only Juventus player able to score in the knockout phase, could manifest the desire to change after his bitter disappointment.



However, that would be him admitting defeat and would mark Ronaldo’s time in Turin as a failure, so he might have other thoughts once his disappointment has had time to settle.





