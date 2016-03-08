​With Spain and Portugal falling at the first hurdle of the second round, the knockout round is opening up for the Three Lions.

“The World Cup is the highest level,” Alli said ahead of England’s Round of 16 clash with Colombia.

“The best teams around the world, the players playing against each other."

“As a team we’re not scared of anyone."

“Whatever team you put in front of us we’re not going to hide. We’ll go out there be confident in ourselves, play the way we want to play and hopefully win the game."

“Of course, like I said before, we’ve come here with the mentality we want to win it. And that we’re going to win it.”