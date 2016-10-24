Alli like Immobile; teased for their love…
27 September at 14:45Many football and video game fans will know that there are a handful of footballers who take their gaming almost as seriously as they take their football. Back in 2016, many will remember the viral videos and pictures that came from Jessica Immobile, wife of Lazio forward Ciro, of the Italian striker playing FIFA and being completely unaware of his better half.
Fast forward to 2018 and Fortnite is the game that has dominated the pop culture scene for this year. The Battle Royale-style video game is one of the biggest hits of this year and the dances from the game have entered into real life with players like Antoine Griezmann and Jesse Lingard using the in-game dances as goal celebrations.
On Instagram, Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli’s girlfriend, Ruby Mae, posted an image yesterday, teasing Alli for being a nerd, through her repeated use of the nerd emoji.
