Allianz Stadium sold out for CR7’s Juventus home debut against Lazio
13 August at 21:00Juventus will kick off their Serie A season away to Chievo Verona, before playing Lazio at home at the Allianz Stadium the following weekend.
This match-up is officially sold out, with Juventus releasing the following statement on their official website:
"The setting will be perfect to welcome Juventus to the first home game of the season: the Allianz Stadium has in fact sold-out tickets sold for the match against Lazio on Saturday 25th. The last coupon was torn Monday afternoon, after the free sale began at 11:00 in the morning.
There is still hope, however, for the fans who want to watch the first at Chiellini and his companions: in the coming days there will be new availability thanks to "My subscription", the option that allows all subscribers who can not participate at the event to re-sell your seat. Stay tuned on our news and information channels.”
