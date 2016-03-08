Alone, angry and bertrayed: Dybala's situation

The situation of Paulo Dybala has become a tricky one, as the transfer saga involving La Joya rolls on.



It has become clear that Juve have decided to push the player away in an attempt to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, who have agreed a deal in principle to complete the swap deal.



IlBianconeri claim that Dybala has been silent over the last two-three days and he has been at his house near Piazza San Carlo- silent and frustrated. He hasn't talked to any fans or from anyone from the club, who have tried to sell him desperately in an attempt to bring Lukaku to the club.



Juve do not consider him to be their player anymore, states the report. His personal terms agreement with United remains the only thing left in the deal.