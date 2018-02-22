Alvaro Morata, agent spotted with Juventus official in Milan
23 May at 18:15Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge and return to Juventus in the summer transfer window.
Alvaro Morata and his agent, Juanma Lopez was spotted in Milan with Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici on May 23. The Spain international was left out of the national squad for the 2018 World Cup after a poor performance at Chelsea.
Juventus are willing to bring Alvaro Morata back to the Allianz Stadium in the summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid striker has been in Milan for a while and on Wednesday, was spotted along with his agent Juanma Lopez and Fabio Paratici.
Could this indicate that Alvaro Morata will leave the Premier League club that finished fifth last season. Chelsea could sanction Alvaro Morata’s sale to Juventus and that could allow him to play in the Champions League next season.
Juventus and Chelsea will be looking to agree a loan deal for Alvaro Morata. The deal will also include a clause, so that Juventus can sign him on permanent transfer.
Go to comments