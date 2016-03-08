AC Milan may have admitted to being incapable of signing Alvaro Morata.

The club’s Financial Fair Play problems sound like they’re too much for them, if the latest Sky Italia report is accurate.

The Milanese side has been repeatedly linked to Morata, but it appears that they won’t be able to sign anyone this summer if they are fined or banned from European competition.

Yet their inability to qualify for Champions League football is seen as being the biggest problem, apparently.

Despite spending over €200 million last summer, they only scored one more point than the previous campaign, coming in sixth place.

Morata was signed for €75m last summer, but found playing time very hard to come by in 2018 since the arrival of Olivier Giroud.

He was linked to Milan last summer, too, but the move fell through as Real Madrid sold him to Chelsea.

Successful at Juventus, he needs to rebound somewhere, but the Rossoneri appear to be an unlikely destination.