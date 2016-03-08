"Always side by side" - Shevchenko's message to former teammate Kaladze

Always side by side.

Happy Birthday my friend @kakhakala pic.twitter.com/OjjLOLIrCa — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) February 27, 2019

Former AC Milan player Kakha Kaladze celebrates his birthday today and many former colleagues of his, as well as fans and former staff, have wished him a very happy day. In a message that Shevchenko has wished Kaladze on his birthday, the Ukrainian has said "Always side by side, Happy Birthday my friend."

