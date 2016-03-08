Ambrosini: 'Gattuso has done an extraordinary job, Bakayoko's growth is evident'
06 February at 12:45Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini spoke in a long interview with Gazzetta dello Sport about the Champions League race as well as his former club's chances and the development throughout the months that Gattuso's team has made.
"Many teams are in the running for the Champions League. The challenge is wonderful, a truly compelling campaign. After Inter's defeat against Bologna, they are now also fully involved in this brawl. And if they do not change pace and do not recharge the batteries, they risk being overtaken by Milan and other teams. But Inter seems structurally strong, with an experienced coach. They can react," he said.
"Gattuso? I really like him, he is doing an extraordinary job. I really do not understand what more can be asked for. Awareness and above all he has given the team a soul. We need to evaluate the actions of the coach in relation to the expectations of the club and he is fully respecting them.
"Besides the results, he was also asked to improve the players, it seems to me that he has succeeded. An example? I would say Bakayoko, his growth compared to the difficulties at the beginning of the season is absolutely evident.
"Bakayoko has become fundamental but let's not forget that Biglia was also before he got injured. Rino will have to find the best solution because I do not think that he can remove the Frenchman now. One hypothesis could be that of advancing the position of Paqueta because he has the technical characteristics to do succeed. But let's let Gattuso work, he sees the players every day," Ambrosini concluded.
