Amelia explains why Gattuso is the perfect manager for AC Milan

Interview by Gazzetta Sportiva, Marco Amelia, former Milan and Italy goalkeeper, spoke about the current situation at his former club as well as Gennaro Gattuso.



“I like how Milan are being rebuilt and I like to see Rino [Gattuso] managing the team. He transmits good feeling and the environment feels compact. He is an important point of reference for everonye,” Amelia said.



“Gattuso all about grit? Everyone has an idea of him that will be difficult to erase. In fact, he knows football and has a great staff, and is on the right track thanks to the stability of the club, Elliott and the management with Leonardo and Maldini,” the goalkeeper added.



Amelia collected 41 appearances for the Rossoneri in the span of his career. Overall, the Roma youth product, featured in 236 Serie A matches and also collected 9 caps for Italy, being also a part of the national team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2006.



