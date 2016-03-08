Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is playing with his national team in the World Cup today.The Frenchman starts in the middle of the park for Didier Deschamps’ side against Peru (follow the live here) and shortly before the kick-off of the game, former AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia talked about the performances of the former Juventus star this season, both with his club and his national team.“I think Pogba needs to help the team more, especially when there are tough times during a game..”“In a way, he has done that against Australia. He did very well in the first game but today he needs to do more.through his physical and mental impact in the game.”