Amelia: ‘How Pogba can become one of the best midfielders in the World’
21 June at 17:40Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is playing with his national team in the World Cup today.
The Frenchman starts in the middle of the park for Didier Deschamps’ side against Peru (follow the live here) and shortly before the kick-off of the game, former AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia talked about the performances of the former Juventus star this season, both with his club and his national team.
“I think Pogba needs to help the team more, especially when there are tough times during a game. He has the quality to boss the midfield and to sustain his team-mates when they are struggling.”
“In a way, he has done that against Australia. He did very well in the first game but today he needs to do more. Expectations are very high on him and he must prove that he is one of the best midfielders in the world through his physical and mental impact in the game.”
