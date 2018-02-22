American soccer hero and women’s equality champion Brandi Chastain is probably best known for her iconic pose after scoring the winning penalty 1999 Women’s World Cup final. The image of her kneeling, screaming with her jersey clutched in hand, wearing only a bra has been etched in soccer and womens history lore forever.





Unfortunately, a small sports museum in California failed to capture her accomplishments — or, more simply, her — when it unveiled the plaque with a face only the Ronaldo bust artist could love.



For its part, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame says it will be redoing her plaque…just like Ronaldo’s was.



Whose was better?

So @annkillion says Brandi Chastain’s plaque for the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame is set to be redone. Which, you know, yes. pic.twitter.com/vdWQLHLv8G — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 22, 2018