American tycoon in talks to buy Chelsea?
28 September at 19:55American tycoon Paul Allen is reportedly interested in buying Chelsea from current Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.
It is believed that Abramovich is ready to sell the club and is prepared to listen to offers to do the same. Reliable outlet Euro United state that American businessman Paul Allen is interested in buying the club.
Allen currently owns NBA side Portland Trail Blazers and also owns NFL side Seattle SeaHawks and also has shares in the ownership of MLS side Seattle Sounders and he could well be willing to meet Abramovich's price tag of 3 billion pounds for Chelsea.
Euro United also state that a meeting happened in New York recently and it involved Allen and agent Pini Zahavi and it was held to provide more information to Allen about possibly selling Chelsea to him.
They can be considered initial talks in a possible purchase as terms over a possible negotiation were also discussed.
