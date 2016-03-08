...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Amoruso with Zidane, the Juve fans go nuts - pics

09 March at 21:05
Nicola Amoruso made Juve fans 'go nuts'. Amoruso alongside Ciro Ferrera, Mark Iuliano and Zinedine Zidane participated in a Z5 training session as these ex-Juve players all seemed to have a great time. Let's not forget that Max Allegri's Juve future is in doubt as Zidane is one of the possible replacements. This picture certainly made Zidane win points in the Juve fans eyes as you can view a picture on the matter in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. More to come...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.