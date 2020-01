Amrabat has said 'yes' to Napoli: all the details

The blitz in Milan by sporting director Cristiano Guintoli was successful: Napoli have secured the signing of Sofyan Amrabat, who said yes to the Partenopei's offer this evening, as we have learned . The player will join his new side in the summer.The operation started quite some time ago and Napoli quickly found an agreement with Hellas Verona. However, they had to wait a bit for the player's consent, which was the only thing missing at this point. The operation, furthermore, will include a double blow.Napoli have reached an overall agreement on the basis of €30m, which doesn't only include Amrabat, but also the defender Amir Rrahmani. The latter had already given his consent for the operation, ready to make the step to a big club.Amrabat said yes this evening as he met Guintoli in Milan. He will sign a five-year contract until 2025, worth just under €2m per year from June. In other words, Napoli have already secured two players for next season.