Amrabat has said 'yes' to Napoli: all the details
07 January at 22:30The blitz in Milan by sporting director Cristiano Guintoli was successful: Napoli have secured the signing of Sofyan Amrabat, who said yes to the Partenopei's offer this evening, as we have learned. The player will join his new side in the summer.
The operation started quite some time ago and Napoli quickly found an agreement with Hellas Verona. However, they had to wait a bit for the player's consent, which was the only thing missing at this point. The operation, furthermore, will include a double blow.
Napoli have reached an overall agreement on the basis of €30m, which doesn't only include Amrabat, but also the defender Amir Rrahmani. The latter had already given his consent for the operation, ready to make the step to a big club.
Amrabat said yes this evening as he met Guintoli in Milan. He will sign a five-year contract until 2025, worth just under €2m per year from June. In other words, Napoli have already secured two players for next season.
