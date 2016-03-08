'An important victory', 'Excellent team performance': Juve stars react to Udinese win on social media

Juventus defeated Udinese 4-1 yesterday at the Allianz Stadium and made an enormous step to guarantee yet another Serie A title for themselves. The Bianconeri are now 19 points ahead of Napoli in second place, as the Partenopei are set to face Sassuolo away tomorrow evening.



Moise Kean was the man of the night yesterday, with the 19-year-old scoring a brace, while the other two goals were scored by midfielders Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi. Massimiliano Allegri rested many players ahead of his team's key match of the season in the second leg of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.



