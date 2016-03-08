An Inter Milan player in every World Cup final since 1982
12 July at 13:30Here is a statistic that will bring a smile to many an Inter Milan fans face; in every World Cup final, since 1982, there has been an Inter Milan player featuring.
In 1982, Bergomi featured on behalf of Italy, where he helped Italy defeat West Germany 3-1. In 1986, Rummenigge starred for West Germany; yet they were ultimately defeated 3-2 by Argentina.
In 1990, Jurgen Klinsmann helped guide West Germany to revenge against Argentina with a 1-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico. In 1994, Berti was heartbroken as his Italy were defeated on penalties by Brazil.
1998 saw Ronaldo’s Brazil defeated 3-0 by France but, Ronaldo eventually tasted success in 2002 with a 2-0 win over Germany.
In 2006, Marco Materazzi was part of the Italy side that defeated France on penalties; whilst in 2010, Wesley Sneijder was a defeated finalist as Spain triumphed over Holland.
2014 saw Rodrigo Palacio defeated by Germany and, with Croatia’s victory over England yesterday evening, both Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic will feature in the 2018 final.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments