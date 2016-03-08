Analysis: are Daniele Rugani and Chelsea a match made in heaven?
25 June at 22:00Last week, we exclusively reported on the situation regarding Chelsea’s interest in Daniele Rugani and the €35 million deal that could see him swap Turin for London.
Juventus are already beginning to line up replacements such as Matthijs de Ligt and Diego Godin and Chelsea fans are beginning to get excited about the prospect of Rugani at Stamford Bridge.
However, we must now establish how the Italian centre-back will fit in at Chelsea and why he could be an extremely important signing for them; both for the present and the future.
Play-style
Daniele Rugani, 23, is by all means a ball-playing defender. He has a natural aptitude for passing and completed an average of 68.5 passes per game in the 17/18 Serie A for Juventus – the 6th highest in the entire league. When you factor in his 90.9% pass accuracy, it is clear that passing is one of Rugani’s greatest strengths. In addition to this, he played an average of 2.3 successful long balls per game, demonstrating his long-passing ability as well as short.
Rugani is also relatively well disciplined, committing just an average of 1.1 fouls per game for Juventus in the 17/18 season: showing a tendency to stay on his feet instead of lunging into careless tackles.
In just 22 Serie A games, Rugani also showed glimpses of his scoring ability – finding the net twice, whilst also picking up a further two assists. At 190cm he is a clear aerial threat and won an average of 1.8 aerial duels per game for Juventus. Rugani’s positioning makes him an asset for Chelsea too and he is rarely caught out of position, instead opting to track the runs of the opposition and provide cover for his defensive teammates.
How would he fit at Chelsea?
Daniele Rugani instantly appears to be a good match for Chelsea, considering their current selection of centre-backs and what approach Chelsea are making to their defence. With a heavy emphasis on defenders who can pass: David Luiz, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all had an average pass count last season of above 49 per game. Rugani’s ball-playing abilities mean he will be able to work well with Rudiger and Christensen; helping Chelsea build up their attacking plays from the back.
Furthermore, Rugani’s youth is a big part of what makes him such a valuable asset for Chelsea. At just 23, although approaching his 24th birthday in July, Rugani is around the same age as both Rudiger, 25, and Christensen, 22. Chelsea are looking to the future and building a team of young talents who have plenty of potential, whilst also being available instantly to the first team.
With Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Chelsea imminent, Rugani will be able to learn from his Italian head-coach and not suffer from a lack of English at first.
The downsides
Although it appears that Daniele Rugani will be an exciting signing for Chelsea and one which shows they are building for the future, there are some downsides that spring to mind.
Firstly, is the question of whether or not Chelsea will suffer from putting all their eggs in the same sort of basket. Rudiger, Christensen and Rugani are all right-footed centre-backs with a talent for passing and with a lot of defensive growth yet to do. They are all of a similar height and weight, meaning they all fit a similar sort of role.
A saving grace could be if Chelsea decide to deploy Christensen as a central-defensive midfielder, or a right-back – a role which Rudiger can also play. Rugani’s lack of versatility mean he is strictly limited to a centre-back role; unable, as of yet, to play in another position.
All-in-all, Rugani and Chelsea appear to be a good match – one which will benefit Rugani through an increase in first team football and being able to escape the shadow of Giorgio Chiellini – which Rugani has suffered because of. Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri will know how to get the best out of him and developing alongside Rudiger and Christensen, Chelsea could be building one of the most formidable defences the Premier League has seen in some time.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
