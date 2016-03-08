Analysis: AS Roma’s transfer window so far – rated
05 July at 10:05AS Roma are making waves in the transfer window, having already signed a handful of quality players and looking to acquire more day by day.
CalcioMercato are going to run through Roma’s arrivals and departures and rate just how well they have done in both departments.
Arrivals
Roma have completed the signing of Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain for around €25 million, whilst also snatching Ajax’s Justin Kluivert and Sassuolo’s Gregorie Defrel for around €16m each. Davide Santon and Patrik Schick have been brought in for €9.5m-€9m, both adding valuable rotation options for the Rome club next season.
Looking to the future, Roma have signed Dinamo Zagreb’s young Croatian Ante Coric, as well as Lens’ French centre-back William Bianda – both for a fee of €6m. These players ooze potential and show a determination from the Romans to build for the future. Bryan Cristante has signed on loan from Atalanta with an option to buy, whilst Nicolo Zaniolo, Antonio Mirante and Ivan Marcano have all signed too.
Arrival rating: 9/10 – Roma have already made some world class signings. Cristante, Pastore, Kluivert and Defrel show a desire to bolster their side; whilst Coric, Bianda and Zanolio indicate Roma have a sight for the upcoming years.
Departures
Roma have, unfortunately for the fans, lost star man Radja Nainggolan in a €38m move to Inter Milan. The 30-year-old’s absence will be felt, even if they have gone some way to replace him with Javier Pastore and Bryan Cristante. Lukasz Skorupski has signed for Bologna for €9m, whilst winger Juan Iturbe and centre-forward Marco Tumminello completed €5m moves to Club Tijuana and Atalanta respectively.
Finally, moves for a nominal fee have led Ervin Zukanovic to Genoa, José Machin to Pescara, Arturo Calabresi to Bologna, Nicola Falasco to Avellino and Giammario Piscitella to Carpi.
Departure rating: 6/10 – Roma have only really sold a handful of players and selling their star man was the one way to ensure they haven’t had to sell any other key men.
Overall – 7.5/10 – it has been a strong window in terms of arrivals to Roma, yet they will still need to offload more to balance the books and, given the departure of Radja Nainggolan, Roma have lost a key part of their Champions League semi-final achieving side.
