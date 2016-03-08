Analysis: done deals between Juve and Chelsea and possible future transfers
23 June at 20:40Juventus and Chelsea are set to meet over the future of several players and if the past is anything to go by – negotiations should be able to flow with ease. Antonio Conte, who managed Juventus between 2011 and 2014, and is now head coach of Chelsea, makes the connection between the two clubs strong.
However, with Conte’s likely departure, to be replaced by Sarri, the two clubs could look to get business sorted as soon as possible.
Historically, Juve and Chelsea have not completed all that many deals. Juan Cuadrado bounced between the two clubs, Tiago joined Juventus from Lyon, just two years after he left Chelsea, and previously the free transfer of Gianluca Vialli from Juventus to Chelsea in 1996.
Now, the names on the table appear to be N’Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. Kante has a price-tag of €70m, one which Juventus may be reluctant to pay. Similarly, the future of Alvaro Morata is in doubt at Chelsea, with Juventus interested in securing a loan – with an option to buy.
On the Juventus side, Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani are both linked with moves away. Higuain is heading towards the end of his stint at Juventus and there is the possibility that Juventus could offer the Argentine in a bid for either Kante or Higuain. Rugani, similarly, is wanted by Chelsea and with a ~€40m price-tag, a move could be on the cards.
Chelsea have the financial power to weigh up moves for both Higuain and Rugani, yet Juve may struggle to pay the money required of them to sign Morata and Kante. The two combined could rack up a bill of €120m+ and Juventus will need to sell, in order to buy.
