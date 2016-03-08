Analysis: How would Manchester United's Anthony Martial fit in at Juventus?
27 June at 19:20The latest reports suggest that, despite a bumper price-tag of around €80 million, Juventus are interested in securing the services of wantaway Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
The young French attacker is considered to be in the same vein as Thierry Henry, having developed at Monaco before eventually ending up in England. Henry played for Juventus, although he was hardly prolific in Turin, and Juve fans will hope that Martial can make more of an impact than Arsenal’s top goal-scorer ever did.
Play-style
Martial is by all means an inside-forward by trade, deployable on either wing and using the exciting combination of his blistering pace and flair; with his mazy dribbling, pinpoint passing and subtle finishing. However, his adaptability and wide range of attacking skills means that he can be played as a winger, or perhaps even as a striker.
Martial, 22, scored nine times and assisted five for Manchester United in the Premier League in the 17/18 season, from 18 starts and 12 substitute appearances. Out of his 22 starts in Premier League and Champions League, he featured ten times from the left wing, 4 as a left forward, 3 as a centre-forward, 2 as a right winger and 2 as an attacking midfielder.
On the downside, Martial lacks any strong crossing ability and is also lacking a defensive mind. Yet when deployed in forward roles, and given his duty as an inside forward, neither of these weaknesses pose that much of a problem.
How would he fit in at Juventus?
Given Juventus’ tendency to play either a 4-3-3, 4-3-2-1, or a variant of, Martial is likely to be deployed on the left; or potentially as a central attacking midfielder in the more-narrow set-ups. With his pace and acceleration, Martial will work well alongside the likes of Douglas Costa and Dybala, whilst offering a strong shooting option from either flank.
Sitting wide of Dybala, Martial could create space for himself so that Dybala can play plenty of through balls in behind the opposition defence. This, in turn, will allow Higuain/Mandzukic/whoever Juventus bring in to reinforce their attack to get into space themselves – whilst Martial’s presence gives them another option for close-range finishing.
In all, Martial would be an exciting addition to Juventus’ team and one which would show a real drive to challenge for the Champions League once again. With a couple of other signings to supplement him, possibly Milinkovic-Savic or N’Golo Kante, Juventus will once again be at the front of the grid for next season’s grand prix.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
