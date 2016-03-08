Analysis: Inter Milan’s transfer window so far – rated
05 July at 12:55Inter Milan are preparing for their return to the UEFA Champions League, after they narrowly beat Lazio to 4th place in the 17/18 Serie A season. They have seen some big sales but also the addition of some players that they are hoping will bring them great success next season.
Read how we at CalcioMercato have rated Inter’s window so far; with a breakdown of their arrivals and departures.
Arrivals
Inter Milan have already achieved some huge coups this summer. They have signed AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan for €38 million, hoping he can be the one to pull the strings in their midfield next season. Young Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez has been signed to follow in the footsteps of Mauro Icardi, costing €23m from Argentine side Racing Club. In addition, the signings of Federico Dimarco from FC Sion and Matteo Politano on loan from Sassuolo, with an option to buy, offer solid and young left-back and right-wing options respectively.
The club have picked up two free signings as well; the magnificent captures of Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus and Lazio’s star defender, Stefan de Vrij.
Arrival rating: 8/10 – the free signings made by Inter have been great; whilst signing Roma’s star man will certainly give them hope next season.
Departures
So far, Inter Milan have done extraordinarily well to make up a lot of the spending they made so far. Geoffrey Kondogbia has been sold to Valencia for €25m, Davide Santon has moved to Roma for €9.5m and young defensive prospects Federico Valietti and Davide Bettella have completed moves of around €7m to Genoa and Atalanta respectively. Atalanta have also purchased Marco Carraro for €5m, whilst Nicolo Zaniolo, Yuto Nagotomo and Francesco Bardi have moved to Roma, Galatasaray and Frosninone for just a couple of million each.
Departure rating: 8/10 – Inter have been brilliant selling so far this summer, recouping €67m of the €73m they have spent so far; without having to sell any of their star players.
Overall – 8/10 – a strong start to the window for Inter, they have made some quality additions and have not had to part with any particularly key names. They will be sad to have missed out on Joao Cancelo and Rafinha, after both spent the 2nd half of the 17/18 season on loan at the San Siro, yet Inter fans have certain cause to be happy.
