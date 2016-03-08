Analysis: Juventus’ transfer window so far – rated
05 July at 11:05The transfer window has only been officially open for just under a week now, yet Juventus have already spent a figure in the region of €105 million, with plenty more in their crosshairs.
Read as CalcioMercato take a closer look at their window so far; confirmed arrivals and departures – rated.
Arrivals
Juventus have so far completed the official signing of six new players. It is worth noting however that one of these was the permanent signing of Douglas Costa for €40 million from Bayern Munich; after a successful loan spell. Another big money move has been the €40m purchase of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of the 17/18 season on loan at Inter Milan.
Aside from those expensive moves, Juventus have completed some real steals. The €12m signing of Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin will add reinforcement after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon; whilst the €7.5m and €5m signings of Andrea Favilli and Giangiacomo Magnani from Serie B clubs Ascoli and Perugia respectively bodes well for the future of the club. Finally, German midfielder Emre Can signed from Liverpool on a free; a great coup for the Old Lady.
Arrival rating: 8/10 – some great signings for Juventus, as they look to challenge for the Champions League next season.
Departures
Juventus have not made many movements in the departure area just yet. Tomas Rincon signed for Torino for €6m, Nicola Leali moved to Perugia for €2m and right-back Joel Untersee left for Empoli for €500k. Meanwhile, both Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah completed free transfers to Juventus and Inter Milan respectively. Gianluigi Buffon is expected to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain, after an impressive tenure at the club came to an end this summer.
Departure rating: 6/10 – not much money made just yet and the absence of Buffon will surely leave its mark in more ways than one. Losing Lichtsteiner and Asamoah on frees will also be disappointing yet neither had much potential for staying in the side.
Overall – 7/10 – a good start to the window for Juventus. With the rumours linking the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the club, however, things may be about to get much better for fans of the Old Lady.
