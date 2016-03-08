Analysis: What Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo means for the future of Serie A

Real Madrid have officially announced that Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving the club to join Juventus, for a fee of €105 million. Ronaldo is set to become Juventus’ highest earner, earning €30 million per year for the next four years.



Fans of the Old Lady can rejoice as the five time Ballon D’Or winner has completed the move, which some dub as the ‘deal of the century’.



This will have big implications for Juventus; some of which are evident already. The team’s value on the stock market has grown by nearly 20% in the time since the announcement was made by the Spanish club, whilst many believe that now Juventus can finally lift the Champions League trophy again; having not won the tournament since the 1995/96 season.



However, the move will have greater ripples for the entire Serie A, not just Juventus.



Firstly, the transfer symbolises a return to the pre-Calciopoli days of Serie A; when the league was concerned to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest league in the world. It signifies the fact that Italian clubs once again have the ability to draw real stars to their clubs, instead of having to fully develop them themselves. Consequently, we may find that top players in the league no longer wish to move abroad to the Premier League or La Liga; with the attraction remaining domestically. Instead of Serie A being viewed as a ‘stepping-stone’, therefore, it could now become the other side of the pond – following the metaphor.



Secondly, the financial benefits. With the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the league, regardless of the stars that follow in the coming years, the value of TV rights alone will surely sky-rocket. Sky, Mediaset and others will surely start a bidding war; with that just in Italy alone. When looking abroad, more and more foreign TV networks will fight for the rights, increasing the league’s income and therefore the money to be shared amongst all the teams.



Other financial benefits include a greater reputation abroad, and the commercial advantages of that. Although for now, this will mainly be applied to Juventus; it should mean that more and more fans from abroad turn their attention to Serie A. This increased global reputation ties in with the TV rights; as well as other benefits such as merchandise, sponsorships and licenses.



Whatever happens with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, the move will bring prosperity to the league; thus ensuring a return to prominence for Serie A – one which fans of every club will welcome with open arms.



Sam Wilson (Twitter - @snhw_ )