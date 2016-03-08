Ajax head coach Eric Ten Hag has today confirmed that versatile Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech will be leaving the club to join AS Roma. Ziyech has been eliminated from the World Cup after Morocco finished bottom of Group B, behind Iran, Portugal and Spain.Roma are looking to add to their host of confirmed transfers already – whilst also perhaps suffering from the loss of star man Radja Nainggolan. Ziyech is a real talent but how will he fit into Roma’s side?Ziyech, as aforementioned, is extremely versatile. This season, he played at centre-midfield, right and left wing-back, left midfield and both the left and right wings. By trade, though, Ziyech is a centre-midfielder.His main strengths lie with passing and dribbling ability. He picked up 15 assists in 34 Eredivisie games for Ajax in the 17/18 season, whilst playing a division-best average of 4.2 key passes per game. Furthermore, with 61.1 passes per game on average, Ziyech is a talented midfielder; with a devastating eye for the best pass.In terms of dribbling, Ziyech made 3.4 successful dribbles per game in the 17/18 Eredivisie, as he enjoys pushing forward and taking on defenders. He is a tricky midfielder for defenders to deal with and will often use a combination of agility and skill to create space for himself. He enjoys bursting out onto the flanks and cutting inside, causing all sorts of problems, something that Roma will get to make the most of.If it were not for his lack of true defensive ability, Ziyech would be a near like-for-like replacement for Inter signing Radja Nainggolan. The thought is that, in this case, Bryan Cristante will fill the gap left by the Belgian, giving Ziyech the opportunity to stray further forward; exploiting space on the flanks after surging runs from the midfield. It will be Cristante’s duty to win the ball back and quickly turn it over to the Moroccan; who can then help transition the play forward from defence into attack.Alternatively, Ziyech could be deployed on the wings for Roma, yet the signing of Justin Kluivert means that he’d likely play on the right, with the Dutchman preferring the left flank.In all, Ziyech adds further depth to Roma’s midfield and attack, yet poses the question of whether or not things will start to get a little crowded; leading to players demanding an exit from Rome.For a look at Roma's summer movements so far, check through our gallery!@snhw_