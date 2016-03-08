Analysis: why the summer transfer window will be make or break for Lazio
29 June at 19:05Lazio fans look towards this summer’s transfer window with both a sense of optimism and the lingering feeling of dread.
On the one hand, a whole host of superstars, such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile, could be headed for an exit. However, with sporting director Igli Tare at the helm of Lazio’s market movements, a man responsible for signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, there is a certain amount of trust and faith from the biancoceleste supporters.
This summer will, regardless of the outcome, be considered decisive in the progress of SS Lazio as a football club. Without the mega-money spending power of Roma, Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli, Lazio face more of a challenge in the summer mercato than all their fiercest competitors.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a €130 million+ move to Juventus, Manchester United or Real Madrid; Ciro Immobile is the subject of interest from AC Milan and Felipe Anderson is on the verge of a move to West Ham United. In addition, Thomas Strakosha is reportedly a wanted man by Liverpool and Leverkusen and Stefan de Vrij will complete a free switch to Inter Milan upon expiry of his contract.
That means that two of Lazio’s star players are all-but guaranteed to leave; and another three could be heading for an exit. If the biancoceleste were to lose Ciro Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic, as well as the expected departures of Anderson and De Vrij, they would be left picking up the pieces of a much weakened team.
However, should Lazio hold on to Immobile, Strakosha and, dare it be said, Milinkovic-Savic; it could be another matter entirely. Tare will be working to replace De Vrij, with Francesco Acerbi nearing a deal, and Felipe Anderson has a number of possible replacements: the likes of Gelson Martins and Alejandro Gomez both linked.
If Lazio can keep hold of their very best – and strengthen their team where it is needed – Champions League football could be a realistic target yet again next season.
