Analysis: Will Maurizio Sarri be a catalyst for rejuvenation for Alvaro Morata at Chelsea?
01 August at 11:00With Gonzalo Higuain set to join AC Milan, instead of an earlier rumoured move to Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri, whether he likes it or not, is destined to work with Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.
Morata, 25, started off in the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid, before moving on to Getafe and eventually to Real Madrid, where he signed his first professional in 2010. He spent 4 more years in Madrid before securing a €20 million move to Juventus in 2014.
In 2016, Madrid activated the buy-back clause they had in the Morata deal to bring him back home for €30 million. Just a year later, Antonio Conte splashed €65-70 million to sign him for Chelsea but, with just 15 goals in 48 games in all competitions, Morata failed to live up to expectations.
Now, with Maurizio Sarri taking over from Conte, and the West London club missing out on top target Higuain; Morata will likely get a second chance – but will it be what he needs to flourish?
Undeniably, Morata has the ability. There is a reason that three of the best clubs in the world have, at one point, signed him for their team.
At 6ft2, Morata is a threat in the air, able to fire a header into the back of the net, or win the ball and hold up play for his offensive teammates. If he were to play as a central striker under Maurizio Sarri’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, Morata could work well with the pace and crossing ability of Eden Hazard and Willian down the flanks; or whoever is chosen to replace the two wingers, should they leave.
Where Alvaro Morata cannot be faulted is in his energy and work-rate, with the Spaniard always willing to give 110% on the field, even if the results don’t always pay off as expected. Therefore, the thought is that Sarri is talented enough a man manager to get something out of Morata that Conte could not; whilst utilising him to maximum effect in his 4-3-3.
Perhaps, Morata could use his passing ability and drop a little deeper, playing moreso as a centre-forward than a striker; bringing other attackers into the game and playing off them – rather than relying purely on himself as a sole striker.
