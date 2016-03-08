Analysis: would Gonzalo Higuain be an upgrade for Chelsea over Alvaro Morata?
29 June at 19:30CalcioMercato.com exclusively revealed today that Chelsea have made contact with representatives of Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, over a possible deal to bring him to West London.
Higuain, 30, is currently at the World Cup in Russia with Argentina and it is reported that imminent Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing the Argentine with him to Stamford Bridge.
This sparks suggestions that Alvaro Morata could be heading back to Juventus in return, or at the very least will no longer be a Chelsea player come September.
However, is Higuain a real upgrade over Morata? Higuain is 30-years-old now, turning 31 in December; whilst Alvaro Morata is 25. For Chelsea to splash €75m on Morata last summer, only to sell him on and replace him with an older option, does not immediately make sense.
In the 17/18 season, Higuain scored 16 times in 35 Serie A appearances, whilst Alvaro Morata netted 11 Premier League goals in 31 games. At first glance, there is not much difference between the two forwards and, in fact, Higuain’s lack of pace and agility could cost him in the physically demanding Premier League.
Higuain is, however, a far more competent finisher and able to challenge and press the oppositions back line into making mistakes. Higuain’s positioning and hold-up play is also superior to Morata, whilst the Spaniard is more superior in the air. For Chelsea, having a dominant target man in the box like Morata may suit better, given their electric wing options, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian.
In his last 15 games in all competitions, Higuain has found the back of the net just once – with only one assist also. Morata comes into the summer with 3 goals and one assist in his last 15 – better than Higuain’s form, but only slightly.
Sarri may know best at the end of the day but Chelsea fans may have to pay upwards of €70m for Higuain if Morata doesn’t go the other way – and that is a huge gamble to take on a nearly 31-year-old forward who is, thus far, lacking any Premier League experience.
