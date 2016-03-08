Ancelotti: 'Allan OUT of AC Milan clash, but he won't go to Psg'

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Serie A clash against AC Milan.



The Azzurri star Allan won't be part of the team that will face the Rossoneri but Ancelotti has revealed that the Brazilian won't go to Psg.



"He's had a complicated week and he didn't train a lot. He won't be included the squad for AC Milan clash but he is going to stay in Naples, he is an important player for us".



