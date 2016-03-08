Ancelotti: 'An honour to be considered amongst Europa League favourites'
31 March at 18:15Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli successfully dispatched Roma today; beating the Giallorossi 4-1 inn their own stadium in the Italian capital. Speaking to the press after the match, Ancelotti said the following:
"We had adapted too much to the rhythm of Rome. There was an individual naivety of Meret, but it is no coincidence that the first half ended 1-1, despite the fact that we deserved to finish with a wider advantage. This is why we still have to grow mentally.
" Let's say that in general the provision changes according to the opponent. Today we had the doubt - we didn't know if Roma would line up with a 4-3-3. Then we saw that Cristante was placed behind Dzeko and we built differently with Hysaj deeper.
"Europa League? It is an honour to be considered among the favorites, but we have a complicated fourth. that we'll get it right, but we need this intensity, with Arsenal it won't be easy."
