Ancelotti: 'An honour to be considered amongst Europa League favourites'

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli successfully dispatched Roma today; beating the Giallorossi 4-1 inn their own stadium in the Italian capital. Speaking to the press after the match, Ancelotti said the following:"We had adapted too much to the rhythm of Rome. There was an individual naivety of Meret, but it is no coincidence that the first half ended 1-1, despite the fact that we deserved to finish with a wider advantage. This is why we still have to grow mentally." Let's say that in general the provision changes according to the opponent. Today we had the doubt - we didn't know if Roma would line up with a 4-3-3. Then we saw that Cristante was placed behind Dzeko and we built differently with Hysaj deeper."Europa League? ​It is an honour to be considered among the favorites, but we have a complicated fourth. that we'll get it right, but we need this intensity, with Arsenal it won't be easy."