Ancelotti and Napoli fans furious with referee after PSG goal

06 November at 22:01
With just seconds to spare of the first half, PSG took the lead against Napoli after the left-back Bernat found the back of the net. 
 
As a result of this, Ancelotti was furious on the bench, as he felt the referee had added 'useless' additional time, only extending the first half by one minute. He immediately went over to the fourth official, expressing his thoughts, according to Sky Italia. 
 
The Napoli fans didn't seem happy either, and one can understand that since hardly anything happened in the first half, perhaps not justifying the additional minute. 
 

