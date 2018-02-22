Ancelotti arrival to put Chelsea, Tottenham and City on red alert

Reports from Corriere della Serra say that the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli will deal a blow to the transfer hopes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.



It is said that Ancelotti will arrive at the club with the assurance that Napoli will retain a vast majority of their important players and they will look to keep the players that have drawn strong links with other clubs.



One of them in Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a Chelsea target. Another one is Jorginho, who has drawn link with Manchester City and United over the last few months.



While Ancelotti will not oppose the exit of skipper Marek Hamsik, he will look to keep Liverpool at Tottenham target Piotr Zielinski at Stadio San Paolo

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)