Ancelotti: 'At Napoli we have a project, we invest in young players to win'
25 March at 14:35Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that the club is building on a project where they invest in young players to win titles.
Ancelotti was appointed at the partenopei boss this summer after Maurizio Sarri departed for Chelsea, taking Jorginho with him. While Napoli started the season slow, they are now second in the table only behind Juventus.
Ancelotti was recently talking to the 17th edition of the Tor Vergata Etica dello Sport award and talked about the idea that he has put down at the club.
He said: "The project in Naples is there. The company was taking to the pitch with a failed team and is now permanently in the Champions League and has no debts.
"We are careful not to take the longest step of the leg. There is the will to grow. We are investing in young people, as shown by Meret and Fabian Ruiz. This is our plan to win.
He also talked about Milan's defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League of 2005, Ancelotti said: "The defeat against Liverpool? I never take myself too seriously. Three things can happen in a football match: you can win, draw or lose.
"Worse, nothing can happen. In Istanbul we have lost badly, but without the support of the company would be over. Milan on that occasion acted as a company, realizing that we had played well even though the result had not rewarded us."
