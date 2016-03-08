Ancelotti: "Buffon knows Insigne? Insigne also knows Buffon..."

06 November at 23:55
Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli manager, spoke to Sky Italia after his side managed to snatch one point from the game against PSG, as Insigne scored the equaliser in the second half. 
 
"In the second half we tried to change our attitude. We were too cautious and we left too much space in the first half. They controlled it then, so we had to recover the result. 
 
"We put more pressure on their centre-backs and things went better. We had 20 minutes of a very high level. The results with PSG are positive, we didn't expect Liverpool to lose tonight. It's a tight group. 
 
"Which players that take penalties for us? They are Insigne, Mertens and Milik. Buffon knows Insigne? Well, Insigne also knows Buffon (laughs). The group? We have to fight until the end, but we hold on," Ancelotti concluded. 
 

