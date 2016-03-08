Ancelotti celebrates his debut with Everton
27 December at 10:15A smile and a thumbs up, Carlo Ancelotti is happy, who hails his Premier League debut with a win. His Everton wins 1-0 against Burnley, and the coach can already celebrate. As an added extra, his tactical decision changed the game (via calciomerato).
On 10 December, sixteen days ago, Napoli defeats GENK in a victory that guaranteed the round of 16 to the Azzurri, but did not help save his spot on the bench.
Then the talk with De Laurentiis and the exemption. An era seems to have passed. Today Carlo returned to Goodison Park for a new adventure. And he did it as a winner. The team, under Ferguson's interim leadership, had struck 3 consecutive useful results. But the victory was missing from December 7, 3-1 at Chelsea.
Against Burnley then here is the 4-4-2, with a surprise move: Sidibe deployed right outside in midfield, no longer as a full back. A decisive debut in this position. At the 80 minute mark Calvert Lewin directs his header past the keeper. It is the decisive moment and Ancelotti can already celebrate.
It will take time to bring the Toffees to the top in the Premier league, but in the meantime the path is the right one. Waiting for a new smile, with his left eyebrow always high.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments