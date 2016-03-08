Ancelotti comments as Napoli defeat Sampdoria
14 September at 22:30Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Neapolitan side emerged 2-0 victors against Sampdoria this evening.
"We played a good game. We pushed, then we were blessed about the possession. In the second half we gave freshness to the team with new entrants and it went well.
"Fabian and Zielinski? They can play in all positions. Fabian can play on the left like today, as well as Elmas. Today I preferred to put Fabian in to have more short passes and dribbling. Zielinski in that position there is good at changing game and putting in long balls. So it also depends on the opponents and what we want to do.
"Llorente is a complete player. Everyone confuses him because of his stature, but Llorente is a soccer player. He plays well with the ball of his feet, he leans well. It is an offensive terminal, not just for crosses. In front of me I have many solutions, the squad is very varied."
