Ancelotti comments as Napoli defeat Sampdoria

14 September at 22:30
Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sport after the Neapolitan side emerged 2-0 victors against Sampdoria this evening.

"​We played a good game. We pushed, then we were blessed about the possession. In the second half we gave freshness to the team with new entrants and it went well.

"​Fabian and Zielinski? They can play in all positions. Fabian can play on the left like today, as well as Elmas. Today I preferred to put Fabian in to have more short passes and dribbling. Zielinski in that position there is good at changing game and putting in long balls. So it also depends on the opponents and what we want to do.

"Llorente is a complete player. Everyone confuses him because of his stature, but Llorente is a soccer player. He plays well with the ball of his feet, he leans well. It is an offensive terminal, not just for crosses. In front of me I have many solutions, the squad is very varied."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sampdoria

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.