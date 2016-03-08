Ancelotti convinces James Rodriguez to make Napoli move; negotiations with Real ongoing
01 June at 12:15James Rodriguez to Napoli? What seemed impossible could end up to become true. According to reports from AS in Spain, Partenopei coach Carlo Ancelotti called James Rodriguez, whom he coached at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and convinced him to join him in Naples.
In theory, the Colombian playmaker could still be redeemed by Bayern by June 15 but the option has now unofficially lapsed because James expressed his willingness to leave Germany.
As of now, he is a Real Madrid player but with the presence of Zidane (with whom he doesn't get along) will force him to make a change of air, which is where Ancelotti's Napoli could fit in.
The Los Blancos want to get about 40 million euros from James' sale but president De Laurentiis will try to lower the fee and try and take advantage of the fact that Real is, in a certain sense, forced to sell the player, given that he does not fall within the plans of the coach.
Go to comments