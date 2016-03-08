Ancelotti decides attacking changes for Arsenal clash

According to Repubblica, Carlo Ancelotti is determined line-up a very attacking Napoli side against Arsenal on Thursday night when the Azzurri will need a 3-0 win to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.



The Partenopei faced Chievo yesterday using four attacking players: Lorenzo Insigne started as left winger and helped Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik. Ancelotti could use the same tactic against Arsenal in order to give his side a bigger boost up front trying to score as soon as possible and put the Gunners in trouble from the very first minutes of play.

