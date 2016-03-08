Ancelotti decides attacking changes for Arsenal clash

Ancelotti Napoli indica dito
15 April at 13:35
According to Repubblica, Carlo Ancelotti is determined line-up a very attacking Napoli side against Arsenal on Thursday night when the Azzurri will need a 3-0 win to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Partenopei faced Chievo yesterday using four attacking players: Lorenzo Insigne started as left winger and helped Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik. Ancelotti could use the same tactic against Arsenal in order to give his side a bigger boost up front trying to score as soon as possible and put the Gunners in trouble from the very first minutes of play.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.