According to Repubblica, Carlo Ancelotti is determined line-up a very attacking Napoli side against Arsenal on Thursday night when the Azzurri will need a 3-0 win to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The Partenopei faced Chievo yesterday using four attacking players: Lorenzo Insigne started as left winger and helped Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik. Ancelotti could use the same tactic against Arsenal in order to give his side a bigger boost up front trying to score as soon as possible and put the Gunners in trouble from the very first minutes of play.
Ancelotti decides attacking changes for Arsenal clash
15 April at 13:35
