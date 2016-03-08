Ancelotti defends De Laurentiis after public outburst
18 October at 17:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended club president Aurelio De Laurentiis’s harsh comments and believed those words came from ‘the heart’.
De Laurentiis has crticised number of players—including striker Lorenzo Insigne—in a recent public outburst.
Ancelotti, while talking to the media on the eve of the league match against Verona, has defended the club’s president remarks and is of the opinion those words came from the ‘heart’ of the 70-year-old.
"I have always said that I feel good in Naples, but today the priority is not to talk about my renewal, but about the situation of the team,” he said. “I do not feel like commenting on the words of the president. But I believe they came straight from the heart, maybe the words were a little strong for some players, but they just came straight the heart.”
The former Real Madrid manager further went on to back Insigne to regain his form and revealed that the striker is of ‘fundamental’ importance for his team.
“Insigne made a great start to the season but things changed lately,” said Ancelotti. “We changed his position a bit, then he had a moment of confusion and I pointed it out to him. For me and for the team, he is of fundamental importance and we are hoping that he will come back to his best in the near future.”
Talking about the contract situation of two players—Jose Callejon and Dries
Mertens—Ancelotti revealed that there is a will from both ends to extend the players contracts and the offer has been made, but now it is up to the respective players camp to decide whether the offer is good enough.
"We have been talking about this renewal for some time,” he said. “The performance of the two has been excellent recently and I am sure we will talk about it again. The club has already made an offer, as the president also said that there is a will to keep them at the club. But now it is up to the players to evaluate all the things and make the right decision for themselves.”
